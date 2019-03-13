Man charged with murdering mum of five in St Helens

A man has been charged with the murder of a mum of five in St Helens.

Rachel Evans, 46, died on Monday 11 March at an address on Hignett Avenue, St Helens, from stab wounds.

Merseyside Police have tonight charged Carl Harrison, 46, of Hignett Avenue, St Helens with murder.

A Home Office post mortem established the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Harrison has been remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 14 March 2019).

Rachel's family paid the following tribute to her: "Rachel was a loving mother to five boys, a sister and an aunt.

"The family would ask people to respect their privacy at this time."