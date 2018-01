Detectives investigating the murder of Robert Sempey in Haydock have charged a man and woman in connection with the offence.

Merseyside Police says Ian Robertson, 33, from Beilby Road in Haydock, has been charged with murder.

And 30-year-old Kirsty Jervis, from Beilby Road in Haydock, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both have been kept in custody to appear at Liverpool, St Helens and Knowsley Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday January 24.