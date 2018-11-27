Man charged with murder of Samantha Gosney

A man has tonight been charged with the murder of St Helens woman Samantha Gosney.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We have charged a 23-year-old man with the murder of Samantha Gosney in St Helens on Saturday (24 November).

"Adam Brettle, of no fixed address, was charged with murder this evening (Tuesday 27 November) and remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday 28 November.

"No further action will be taken against a 43-year-old woman from Warrington, a 45-year-old man from Warrington and a 67-year-old woman from St Helens earlier arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender."