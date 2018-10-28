Man charged with arson after house fire

A man will appear in court tomorrow after being charged in connection with a house fire.



Neil Stanton, 41, of Lower Hall Lane, St Helens, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody and will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charge relates to a fire at a house on Mardale Road in Huyton on Sunday, October 14, which is being treated as linked to a fire at a house on Montreal Street in Leigh two days later.

Andrew Bamford, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Leigh fire.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the Leigh fire have been released with no further action taken.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.