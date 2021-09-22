Man charged with 12 offences following rooftop incident in St Helens

Detectives have charged a man with 12 offences following an incident in St Helens

At around 8.50am, officers attended St Matthews Grove to arrest a wanted man. He went onto the roof and was later detained. A search of the property led to cannabis being seized.

26-year-old Benjamin Devlin of Windle Hall Drive, St Helens has now been charged with the following offences:

Five counts of criminal damage (three to vehicles and two to properties)

Two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker

Common assault of an emergency worker

Possession with intent to supply cannabis

Possession of cocaine

Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Devlin will appear at St Helens Adult Remand Court today, Wednesday, September 22.

A 21-year-old man from Thatto Heath; a 19-year-old woman from St Helens; and a 16-year-old boy from St Helens were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply cannabis.