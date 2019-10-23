Man charged in connection with stabbing in St Helens

Detectives investigating a stabbing in St Helens at the weekend have arrested and charged a man in connection with the incident.



At 3.45pm on Saturday, October 19, emergency services were called to Farmfoods in Boundary Road to reports of an altercation in which the victim, a staff member, sustained a stab wound to his stomach. He has since been released from hospital.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 22), following extensive enquiries, a man was arrested in Newton-le-Willows.

22-year-old Kyle Paladino of no fixed abode has now been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent; theft from a shop and possession of a weapon in a public place.

He will appear today (Wednesday 23 October) at St Helens Adult Remand Court in Derby Square, Liverpool.

Detective Chief Inspector John Williams said: “We will continue to thoroughly investigate all reports of knife crime, either their use or storage.

"If you have any information about people possessing or hiding any weapons, let us know directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers and we will take positive action to remove the threat from your streets.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact @MerpolCC, call 101 with reference 19100607404 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.