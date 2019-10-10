Man charged in connection with robbery of female delivery driver in St Helens

Detectives investigating the robbery of a delivery driver in St Helens in March have charged a man.



At around 10.15am on Thursday, March 14, a delivery driver was returning to her van after making a delivery in Ullswater Avenue, when a male offender pulled her away and drove off in the vehicle.

The woman was left uninjured but very shaken.

Following enquiries, 32-year-old Kevin Andrews from Wigan has been charged with robbery and will next appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 5