Man charged following stabbing in Whiston

Detective have charged a Whiston man with various offences following a stabbing in Whiston last week.

By Staff reporter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:07 am
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:08 am
Detective have charged a Whiston man with various offences following a stabbing in Whiston last week.

At around 4.55pm on Tuesday June 1, police were called to Stuart House on Delph Lane after it was reported a man believed to be in his 30s had been stabbed, resulting in wounds to his wrist and neck. The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Following extensive enquiries, a man was arrested in the Kirkby area on Saturday, June 5.

46-year-old Edward Doughty of Stuart House, Whiston has now been charged with Section 18 wounding; dangerous driving; and criminal damage, all arising from the same incident.

Doughty has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, Monday 7 June.