Man charged following stabbing in Whiston
Detective have charged a Whiston man with various offences following a stabbing in Whiston last week.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:07 am
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:08 am
At around 4.55pm on Tuesday June 1, police were called to Stuart House on Delph Lane after it was reported a man believed to be in his 30s had been stabbed, resulting in wounds to his wrist and neck. The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Following extensive enquiries, a man was arrested in the Kirkby area on Saturday, June 5.
46-year-old Edward Doughty of Stuart House, Whiston has now been charged with Section 18 wounding; dangerous driving; and criminal damage, all arising from the same incident.
Doughty has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, Monday 7 June.