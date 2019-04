Merseyside Police have charged a 27 year old man following a burglary at a house on Malvern Road, St Helens on Monday morning (April 29).



The incident is reported to have happened at 11.30am where the suspect gained access to the property, made an untidy search before making off with items of jewellery.

Phillip Burrows, 27 of Mount Pleasant Avenue, St Helens was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been charged with burglary.

Burrows appeared at court today.