Man charged after ploughing into a pensioner's home

Emergency services were called to Bolton Road, Westhoughton just after 5.15am on Sunday November 28 to reports a car had been in collision with a house.

At the scene, they found a black BMW buried in the front of the bungalow.

A 92-year-old woman was inside the property at the time and was badly hurt.

The incident left the woman seriously injured

She was taken to hospital with significant leg injuries and remains there in a serious condition.

Michael Vose, 39, of Mount Pleasant Avenue, St Helens has been charged with actual bodily harm, criminal damage and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded into custody with a court date appearance to be set in due course.