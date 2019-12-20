Man banned from entering St Helens town centre for five years

A five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has been issued to a man banning him from entering St Helens town centre.



32-year-old Craig Swift of no fixed abode but from St Helens was issued with the order yesterday (Thursday, December 19) at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court, which runs until 2024. This follows his conviction yesterday for begging, threatening behaviour and theft.

The prohibitions stop Swift from entering the area of the map, bounded by and including Duke St, Corporation St, Victoria Square, Corporation St, Parr St, Linkway East, Linkway West, Kirkland St and Boundary Rd (A570).

The prohibitions stop Swift from entering the area of the map, bounded by and including Duke St, Corporation St, Victoria Square, Corporation St, Parr St, Linkway East, Linkway West, Kirkland St and Boundary Rd (A570).

He may enter CGL on Corporation Street and Well Chemist on Bickerstaff Street by certain routes only.

If Swift fails to comply with the order, he will be committing a criminal offence for which he could be sent to prison.

Community Policing Inspector David Morgan said: "Criminal Behaviour Orders continue to be an extremely effective tool in tackling persistent offenders who have a negative impact on our communities, be it through anti-social behaviour, theft or other issues.

"The successful application for a CBO for Swift shows this commitment. We work alongside businesses and residents, as well as support services, to ensure that those who continue to offend are offered the necessary support.

“However, to apply for such an order is the necessary consequence of a long pattern of behaviour adversely affecting those who live and work in the town, and we will continue to utilise them for the benefit of the community.”

Anyone with information on anti-social behaviour is asked to contact local officers, or pass information via @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also follow St Helens Police on Twitter and Facebook for updates, advice and events.