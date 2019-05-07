Man assaulted in St Helens town centre bar

Police have launched an appeal for information following reports of an early morning assault in St Helens town centre.



A report was received shortly before 12.40am that a man had been assaulted in the toilets at Dream Bar on Westfield Street.

Incident in St Helens

The man is believed to have sustained a cut to the face but declined emergency medical treatment.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. CCTV opportunities are also being explored.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious that could help is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100224469 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/