Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Samantha Gosney in St Helens

A 23-year-old man from Warrington was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of the murder of Samantha Gosney in St Helens on Saturday.



Officers were called to a house on Swan Avenue, Derbyshire Hill, at 11.40am on Saturday (November 24) to a report of an assault at the address.

When officers arrived they found that a 29-year-old woman occupant had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detectives formally identified the victim as Samantha Gosney from Warrington and a Home Office post mortem recorded the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

A 43-year-old woman from Warrington, a 45-year-old man from Warrington and a 67-year-old woman from St Helens were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on conditional bail.