Man arrested in St Helens in murder probe

Cheshire Police contacted Merseyside Police after a man was seen parking his car and acting suspiciously between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday on the Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn.

Officers from Merseyside Police went to properties in St Helens where a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody to be interviewed.

A joint Merseyside Police and Cheshire Police investigation into the circumstances continues and house-to-house and CCTV inquiries are being carried out.

Police are investigating

Det Supt Steve Reardon said: “We have spoken to members of the public who have already come forward, and are grateful for their assistance.

“We are still very keen to speak to anyone else who may have driven across the Silver Jubilee/Runcorn Bridge between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, and saw a man acting suspiciously.

“You may have information that could prove vital to our enquiries as we try to piece together exactly what took place.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam and drove over the bridge at that time - please check for anything that might be significant and send it to us.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police's social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC with reference 22000106196.

Merseyside Police is requesting anyone using the bridge at this time with dashcam footage to upload it at unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/silver-jubilee-bridge-enquiries