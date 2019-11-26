Man arrested in St Helens following drugs warrant

Police have arrested a 23 year old man from St Helens on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs as part of the continued #OpTarget activity.



Officers conducted a warrant on Allan Road where a large amount of drugs, believed to be Class A along with two air rifles and a machete were found inside the property. The man was arrested and taken to custody for questioning.

Inspector Neil Birkett said: “Taking and dealing drugs is extremely dangerous and can lead to serious or fatal consequences.

"Not only this, drug crime is often followed by more serious criminal activity and we should all work together to report those believed to be involved in this behaviour as it is your right to live in a crime-free community.

“The recovery of these weapons also means that dangerous items have been taken out of circulation, potentially saving a life if they were to be used in the future.

“Anyone with information should continue to talk to us, report via @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK completely anonymously quoting ref: 19100689463.” #OpTarget