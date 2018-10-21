Man arrested for having knife on St Helens street

A man was arrested for having a knife in his possession on a street in St Helens town centre.



Merseyside Police were called to Bridge Street after receiving reports one of a group of males was suspected of having a blade.

Officers attended and arrested a 20-year-old man from the town. They also found a lock knife and the object was seized.

He was taken to a police station for questioning and then released under investigation.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday October 17.

Community policing inspector Matt Drennan from Merseyside Police said: "Knife crime causes fear and harm in our communities and can and does lead to tragedy. There is no excuse for carrying a bladed article and we have information or a reason to suspect that you are doing so, expect us to take action.



"The consequences are not just for the victims of knife crime incidents and their loved ones. If you are convicted of carrying a knife, it can ruin your own future prospects.



"If you suspect anyone you know is carrying a dangerous weapon, for whatever reason, do the right thing for you and them. Come forward to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers and you can help make our streets safer by eradicating knife crime."



Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111