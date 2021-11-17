Man arrested following suspected burglary in St Helens
A man has been arrested following an incident in St Helens this morning (Wednesday, November 17).
At around 5.15am, officers were called to Knowsley Road to reports of a suspected burglary.
A man was pursued on foot and seen to climb onto a nearby roof. With support of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and MFRS, he came down at around 7am.
A 33-year-old man from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody for questioning.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact us @MerpolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000798828.