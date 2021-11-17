Man arrested following suspected burglary in St Helens

Officers were called to Knowsley Road to reports of a suspected burglary.

At around 5.15am, officers were called to Knowsley Road to reports of a suspected burglary.

A man was pursued on foot and seen to climb onto a nearby roof. With support of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and MFRS, he came down at around 7am.

A 33-year-old man from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody for questioning.