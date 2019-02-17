Man arrested following mass brawl at Haydock races

A man has been arrested following a mass brawl at Haydock races.

At around 4.50pm yesterday (Saturday) officers were called to Haydock Park Racecourse following reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.

"Unsavoury scenes" at Haydock races

A video released on social media showed the fight, which at one point involved 40 to 50 men.

It broke out just before the final race on the Grand National Trial card.

The footage showed a handful of men throwing punches at one another, in close vicinity of a mother and toddler.

Security guards can be seen trying to calm the chaos.

Officers attended the scene and following further enquiries, a 26-year old male was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug.

No complaints were made and there have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

The man was taken to a local police station for questioning.

A Haydock spokesman said: "We take a zero tolerance position on anti-social behaviour.

"The perpetrators were ejected at the time and we are continuing to work with the police on this matter."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 728 of 16/2/19 or @CrimestoppersUK.