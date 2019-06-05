Man arrested following brutal assault on St Helens doorman

A man has been arrested following a brutal assault on a St Helens doorman.



At around 2.50am on Monday, June 3, police received reports that a 40-year-old man had been punched and kicked on Westfield Street.

He sustained grazing to his arms and was taken to hospital for assessment.

A 24-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of Section 47 assault. He has since been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Kate Hawthorne said: “This was a sustained and unprovoked attack on a man who was simply trying to do the job he is paid to do.

“We know the area would have been busy at the time of the incident, and we are asking anyone who saw any part of the incident to contact police. Any information could prove vital to pour investigation.”

