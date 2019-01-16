Man arrested after warrants carried out at industrial units in St Helens

A 32 year-old man has been arrested after warrants were carried out at industrial units off Station Road in St Helens on Tuesday.



A quantity of white powder, a ‘taser’ torch and a suspected stolen Ford Galaxy was located during the extensive search which was carried out by Matrix officers and police dogs. The powder has been recovered for forensic testing.



The man, who is from the St Helens area, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs; modern slavery offences, money laundering, possession of a section 5 firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.



The man is currently in custody where he continues to be questioned by detectives.



Detective Sergeant Diane Tole said: “These warrants were part of an extensive investigation and were in response to community intelligence.

“I want to reassure people that we will always act on information given to us and I would appeal to anyone who has information about drugs, guns or criminality in their area to contact us either directly or via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”