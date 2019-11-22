Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapons seized in St Helens

A man was arrested after drugs, cash and weapons were seized by police in St Helens.



Merseyside Police carried out a drugs warrant at an address on Junction Lane and suspected cocaine and heroin were found.

Other news: Motorist admits causing man's death by dangerous driving



Officers also discovered cash, two CS sprays, a knuckle duster and a lock knife.

A 29-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of a weapon, possession of criminal property and handling stolen goods.



He was taken to a police station for questioning and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The raid was carried out on Thursday night.



St Helens Inspector Neil Birkett said: "The warrant located drugs and weapons, all of which have the potential to cause serious harm within our communities. We're determined to keep removing these items and those we believe are storing, carrying and using weapons from our streets.



"Positive action like this is often the result of information provided you, so keep coming forward with what you know and we will respond."



Anyone with information about drugs and weapons should contact Merseyside Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.