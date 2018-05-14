Large knife found by St Helens police

A large knife has been taken off the streets after being seized by police.



Officers from Merseyside Police found the alarming serrated blade while searching a young man in Haydock over the weekend.

The man was then arrested.

A message posted on Merseyside Police St Helens Central's account on Twitter said: "Knife crime in St Helens will not be tolerated."

Community officers have been conducting a crackdown on blades being carried on the streets across the town in recent days, with a number of knifes being found and seized.

Anyone with information about knife crime can report it anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.