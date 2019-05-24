Killer must serve at least 19 years in jail for murder of his friend

A man who claimed his friend had suffered an epileptic fit has been jailed for life for his murder.



The body of 45-year-old Peter Seeclear, from Whiston, was found in a tent at Stadt Moers Park in October 2018.

Peter Seeclear

Other news: Men stole cash from 89-year-old pensioner during distraction burglary



He had been on a fishing trip with Nathan Muat, who was registered as his carer and claimed he had suffered an epileptic fit.

Muat later changed his story and claimed he killed Mr Seeclear in self-defence after a fight broke out.

He denied both murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, but was found guilty of the more serious charge after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Muat, 45, of Upper Parliament Street, Toxteth, has now been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years.

Det Ch Insp Richie Jones said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr Seeclear. The investigation and trial have clearly been a distressing time for them and they have been devastated by the loss of a much loved family member.

"Nathan Muat claims he was a close friend of Mr Seeclear and was registered as Mr Seeclear’s carer. At the time of his death Mr Seeclear was on a fishing trip with Nathan Muat. It was during that trip that Peter Seeclear was attacked by Muat, who initially tried to cover up the murder by claiming Mr Seeclear had suffered an epileptic fit.

"He later changed his version of events and claimed he had had a fight with Mr Seeclear and killed him in self-defence. Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and Muat will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

"I would like to thank my team of officers and colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service for their professionalism, hard work and commitment during this complex and difficult investigation."