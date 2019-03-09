Killer Ian Simms spotted out of prison to dismay of victim Helen McCourt's family

A murderer who has refused for more than 30 years to disclose what he did with his victim's body has reportedly been allowed out of jail on temporary release.

Pub landlord Ian Simms abducted and murdered insurance clerk Helen McCourt, 22, from Billinge. She vanished on her way home from work in February 1988.

Helen McCourt who was murdered by pub landlord Ian Simms 25 years ago.

He denied being responsible but a jury at Liverpool Crown Court convicted him amid overwhelming DNA evidence as he was jailed for life and told he would have to serve at least 16 years before he could be considered for parole.

The refusal of Simms to reveal the whereabouts of her remains have kept him locked up beyond the minimum tariff, but the Daily Mail reported he is being allowed short periods out of open prison as he prepares to be released on probation.

Simms, who maintains his innocence, was photographed recently waiting for a bus in Birmingham and told the newspaper: "If I knew where the body was I would never have done 16 years extra in prison, would I?"

Miss McCourt's mother, Marie, has campaigned relentlessly to keep Simms behind bars until he provides information which would lead to the recovery of her daughter's body.

In October 2016 MPs voted in favour of a new "Helen's Law" to deny killers parole if they will not reveal where victims' remains are but it has yet to receive the Government backing it needs to become law.

In February 2017 Justice Minister Phillip Lee told the Commons that such a move risked creating "perverse incentives" for murderers to lie about where their victims were buried, causing further "unthinkable" pain for families of those killed.

Dr Lee added that the Government was examining other ways to address the issue.

Mrs McCourt's Helen's Law petition on Change.org has so far received nearly 580,000 signatures.

She argues that denying a funeral is an infringement of basic human rights.

On hearing of the temporary release of Simms, Mrs McCourt told the Daily Mail: "Why should he be allowed his freedom when I still haven't been able to bury my daughter after all these years?

"He should not be afforded any days out - he's a dangerous, evil killer. It is heaping more misery on our suffering.

"All I've ever wanted is to give her a decent Christian burial. We urgently need Helen's Law to stop Simms and other killers like him, who won't tell us where our loved ones' bodies are buried, from ever being released."

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said it could not comment on individual cases.

Conor McGinn, Labour MP for St Helens North, who introduced the Helen's Law draft legislation, the Unlawful Killing (Recovery of Remains) Bill, has demanded a meeting with Justice Secretary David Gauke.

On Saturday, he tweeted: "I spoke to Marie McCourt this morning. She is distraught at the sight of her daughter's murderer enjoying his freedom despite never revealing the location of Helen's remains. I've asked the Justice Secretary for an urgent meeting. We need #HelensLaw now."