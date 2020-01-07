Keys, iPad and cash stolen from elderly couple's St Helens house in burglary

Police are investigating after burglars took items including keys, iPad and cash from an elderly couple's house in St Helens.



Offenders struck at an address on Robins Lane at around 5.30pm on Thursday January 2.

The offenders had forced entry to the rear door of the property and took house keys, car keys, an iPad and approximately £50 in cash.

A number of other items were also taken but full details are yet to be confirmed.

Officers attended the address, which is home to a man in his 80s and his partner, later that evening.

CCTV, forensics and witness inquiries are ongoing.



Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin, of Merseyside Police, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Robins Lane area, or have CCTV or dash-cam footage to please contact us.



“To be the victim of burglary is incredibly upsetting and an investigation is underway to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting reference number 20000005617, or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

