James Meadows murder: Second St Helens arrest

A second arrest has been made in the St Helens area by detectives probing the murder of a Liverpool teenager.



Police have confirmed that officers investigating the killing of James Meadows in Huyton last October have detained a 30-year-old man locally.

Detectives say the St Helens man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Investigators had previously detained a 46-year-old woman from Prescot, as part of the same inquiry.

She was later bailed, also on suspicion of assisting an offender. Police allege believe they recovered cocaine while raiding her home and she has also been quizzed concerning an allegation of possession of the drug with intent to supply.

The Prescot woman, along with a 28-year-old man from Roby, a 28-year-old woman from Huyton and a 19-year-old man from Huyton, all arrested in connection with the murder inquiry, have been similarly bailed.

Last year police also arrested a 17-year-old from Huyton, and a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Knowsley, on suspicion of murder, after James received fatal gunshot wounds. They are also on bail.

Detectives are asking anyone who still has information to call them on 0800 230 0600 or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.