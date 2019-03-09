Jailing of man who carried out two robberies and had a gun welcomed by police

A "dangerous" criminal who carried out two robberies in Wigan and had weapons including a sawn-off shotgun has been put behind bars.

Leighton Holt was jailed for eight and a half years at Liverpool Crown Court for a catalogue of offences including possession of a firearm in a verdict welcomed by Merseyside Police.

Other news: Peaky Blinders merchandise up for grabs in charity auction



Holt, 22, appeared at Bolton Crown Court last December where he admitted to a robbery at an Asda store in Wigan on November 7 and an off-licence in the town the day before. He also admitted to being in possession of an eight-inch kitchen knife while in the off-licence, and to assaulting a police officer in relation to those crimes.

While remanded in custody police then searched his house in Stockbridge Village near St Helens and found the gun.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in February and was given his prison term on Friday.

Speaking after the court hearing Detective Chief Inspector Craig Sumner from Merseyside Police said: "We are very pleased that this dangerous man has been jailed and that a sawn-off shotgun which could have been used to cause harm in our communities has been removed from our streets.

“The jailing of Holt shows once again that criminals who choose to possess and store firearms are throwing away their liberty. More importantly, they are keeping guns in circulation that have the potential to destroy the lives of others and we will not stop in our efforts to take the guns and the people who store and use them off the streets.

“I hope today’s sentencing sends a clear message that there is nothing to be gained from getting involved in gun crime, and everything to lose.

"We know from speaking to our communities that they share our determination to stop these criminals in their tracks so they can’t continue to spread fear."