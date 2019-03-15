Investigation under way after delivery driver's van stolen in St Helens

Detectives are appealing for information after a man stole a delivery driver's van in St Helens.

The woman was returning to her van after making a delivery on Ullswater Avenue, St Helens, at around 10.15am yesterday, when a man pulled her away and drove off in her vehicle.

The van, a white Peugeot Partner, travelled in the direction of Buttermere Avenue.

The woman was uninjured but very shaken.

Police are investigating and CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing.

The man was described as white, of slim build, between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, with a long face and prominent cheek bones. He wore all black clothing.

Det Insp Jackie Guinness said: “This is an incident which has left a woman who was just going about her job very shaken. We know the incident occurred in a residential area in broad daylight and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, the van making off or anyone matching the description of the offender.

“Likewise, I would urge anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage form Ullswater Avenue and the surrounding areas that may assist our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101, quoting 19100109481.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or tweet @CrimestoppersUK.