Investigation under way after 16-year-old boy is injured in stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries after being stabbed.



Emergency services were called to reports the teenager had been assaulted by three males on Coronation Drive, Prescot shortly after 10pm on Monday.

He had injuries to his hands and legs, which were not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation and CCTV, witness and forensic inquiries continue in a bid to identify the offenders.

Det Ch Insp Craig Sumner said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to hear from anyone with information.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to find those responsible and I would ask anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area, or who saw any suspicious behaviour or people making off from the scene, to please let us know.

"Knife crime will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police and for a 16-year-old boy to be left injured in this way is simply not acceptable.

“We will be carrying out a number of enquiries in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref 19100675691 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”