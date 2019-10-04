Investigation launched after men broke into Newton-le-Willows Aldi and raided the cash machine

Police are investigating after money was taken from an ATM at a St Helens supermarket last night.

Officers were called to Aldi on Vulcan Park Way in Newton-Le-Willows at around 11pm on Thursday evening to reports that three men had forced their way through the rear of the building, activating the alarm.

The men are reported to have all been dark clothing, facial coverings and gloves.

Once inside the supermarket, they broke into the ATM and took the money from inside. They then ran off through the rear of the supermarket.

Officers are currently in the area this morning working with the staff at Aldi as well as carrying out various house to house enquiries, CCTV analysis and forensic tests.

Anyone who may have seen the people responsible or has any information that could help police with ongoing investigations, no matter how small, should contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously quoting: 19100572495.