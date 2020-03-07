Investigation launched after man injured in shooting

Detectives in Knowsley are appealing for information following a shooting on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Chesterfield Drive in Tower Hill at 7.50pm to reports of a man in his 20s being found injured.

Evidence was found of shots being fired and the victim was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening foot injury.

Officers carried out house-to-house, CCTV, forensic and witness inquiries.

Chief Inspector Matthew Moscrop said: “These early stages of our investigation are absolutely vital in establishing what happened and to quickly track down those involved.

“It initially appears to have been a targeted attack but we’re keeping an open mind as to the circumstances. If you live locally, have seen or heard anything or have CCTV or dashcam of the incident or people making off, tell us what you know.

“Our recent reduction in shootings on Merseyside is down to communities coming together to stop weapons being used where they live. Come forward and you will see the positive impact, with arrests, warrants and seizures of weapons and drugs. Stand with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police's social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with incident reference 880.