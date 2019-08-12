Investigation into suspected Sutton arson attack

An investigation is underway following a suspected arson in the Sutton area of St Helens on Sunday night.

At around 10.45pm, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were called to an address on Peckers Hill Road to reports of a shed alight in the garden and damage to the front window. The fire was extinguished and no persons were present.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: "Thankfully this incident didn't result in any injuries, but the potential for harm to be done to anyone in the vicinity is clear to see. We initially believe that this incident is targeted but our enquiries are ongoing. We are keen to speak with anyone with information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around 10.30pm.

"We will take action on all information you provide to find those responsible for endangering the community in such a reckless way."

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100446604, or you can provide information anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.