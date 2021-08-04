Investigation continues into fatal stabbing in St Helens
An investigation into the stabbing incident in St Helens on Monday evening (August 2) that claimed the life of 33 year-old Lee Andrews remains ongoing.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:24 am
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:26 am
A 42 year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in custody.
Mr Andrews, of no fixed abode, but from the St Helens area, was stabbed inside a property in North Road at around 10.50pm.
He died in hospital a short time later. A post mortem will take place to confirm the cause of death. His next of kin have been informed.