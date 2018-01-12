Illegal 'chop shop' operator is jailed

A Whiston man who ran a "chop shop" for stolen cars has been jailed for 68 months.



Investigators found that Michael Burton, 29, had been using premises in to trade in Delph Lane to illegally trade in car parts and vehicles.

Police say a Mercedes car was followed from the units and Burton, from Kingsway, was pulled over.

An investigation connected Burton with no fewer than 14 stolen vehicles and cocaine was found at his home.

He was jailed for five years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting to handling stolen goods, possession of cocaine with intent to supply cocaine, dangerous driving and assaulting a constable. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.



Speaking after the case, Det Chief Insp Chris Sephton said: “This was an excellent result following a comprehensive investigation and an early guilty plea by Burton. If anyone has information on similar locations please come forward and I can assure you that we will act on all information provided.



“Chop shops take and redistribute stolen vehicles and parts, which not only causes distress and inconvenience to those who have vehicles stolen, but also massive dangers if the vehicles are sold on to unsuspecting members of the public.



“Burton was additionally involved in the supply of drugs, which shows that such criminality also funds other serious and organised crime, all of which causes such harm in our communities.”