Hunt for man who was caught driving while disqualified in St Helens

Shumraza Khan

Officers want to speak to 41-year-old Khan after he failed to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court after reportedly driving whilst disqualified in St Helens.

Khan is described is 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and black hair. He has links to the Sheffield area.