Hunt for man who is facing charge of driving while disqualified in St Helens
Police are continuing to seek Shumraza Khan from Liverpool, who is wanted in connection with an allegation of driving whilst disqualified.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:28 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:18 pm
Officers want to speak to 41-year-old Khan after he failed to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court after reportedly driving whilst disqualified in St Helens.
Khan is described is 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and black hair. He has links to the Sheffield area.
If you see him or hold any information, contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 19100290817.