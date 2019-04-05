Hundreds of dog-fighting cases reported in the region

Despite being illegal for 200 years, hundreds of dogs have still been forced to fight in the region in the past few years.

RSPCA figures have revealed that 380 reports of dog fighting have been made in Greater Manchester since 2015. The animal welfare charity released new figures ahead of Dog Fighting Awareness Day on Monday: an American awareness day that the charity believes should be extended to the UK where dog fighting is still “rife”.

RSPCA dog fighting expert and special operations unit (SOU) chief inspector Mike Butcher said: “Our figures show that in the past four years we have received 7,915 reports of dog fighting incidents nationally.

“While it is promising to see that these figures are dropping year on year, it’s still staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years and a bloody pastime which most people would consider consigned to history is still so rife.”

Dog fighting was outlawed in England in 1835 but has never completely gone away.