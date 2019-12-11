Huge haul of guns and knives found at house in St Helens

An enormous haul of lethal weaponry including air pistols, knives and swords have been seized by police from a house in St Helens.



Merseyside Police discovered the terrifying cache of firearms, blades and other dangerous objects at an address in Sutton Leach.

The huge arsenal, which included 57 firearms or air weapons, 40 large knives or machetes, 38 air pistols, 20 folding knives, ten swords, three crossbows, two axes, two wooden handled flick knives, two knuckle dusters, a zombie knife and a Taser, were all found in a shed at the property.

Following the shocking discovery a 56-year-old man who was at the house was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

He was taken into custody for further questioning.

Police carried out a warrant at the address on the morning of December 10.

Inspector Neil Birkett from Merseyside Police said: “Although a large number of these weapons were legally held by the occupier, we were hugely concerned about the sheer amount of weapons we found and the risk to the community if they fell into the wrong hands.

“Storing weapons anywhere, let alone a garden shed, whether they are legally held or not, is worrying to say the least. However we are thankful for any information relating to the storage of weapons and I would continue to encourage the community to provide information.”

A large number of the weapons were surrendered to the police and taken away to either be destroyed or sent to the force's clearing house for further examination.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19100721378, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.