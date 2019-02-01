Haydock man remains under investigation in connection with Liverpool shooting

A 39-year-old man from Haydock remains under investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in Liverpool two years ago.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Aaron Lewis in Wavertree have issued a new appeal for information on the second anniversary of his death, Friday, February 1.

At around 7pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, officers were called to Grosvenor Road following reports that a man had been shot outside Anna Jung’s chip shop.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, 26-year-old Aaron Lewis, who was suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to Aintree Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

An investigation into Aaron’s death remains ongoing, and several people have been arrested in connection with the offence, all of whom remain under investigation. They are:

The 39-year-old man from Haydock arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation

A 45-year-old man from Netherley arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation

A 23-year-old man from Belle Vale arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and released under investigation

A 31-year-old man from Aigburth arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation

A 30-year-old man from Netherley arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation

A 32-year-old man from Wavertree arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation

A 23-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation

A 29-year-old man from Wavertree arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation

Detective Chief Inspector John Middleton said: “This was a callous, targeted attack on a residential street which resulted in the death of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Two years on, Aaron’s family are still understandably devastated by their loss and trying to come to terms with happened. They deserve to have answers and for the person or people responsible for Aaron’s death to be brought to justice, and we will not rest until justice is done.

“We have arrested a number of men who remain under investigation and extensive work continues into murder of Aaron, but today I want to re-appeal for anyone who has information and is yet to come forward to do so.

“Any small detail could be the key to this investigation, however insignificant you think it may be. We will take action on all information provided. Did you witness the incident, capture anything on home CCTV or dashcam, or have seen or heard anything in the months and years since?

“As time passes, allegiances change and people may have moved from the area or be in a different situation, and now feel in a position to speak to police.

“We understand that some people may still be fearful of repercussions and I want to reassure them that any new evidence or information will be closely and sensitively investigated by detectives, and people can come forward anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of police. However you get information to us, get it to us.”

Anyone who has any information which could help detectives with their inquiries is asked to contact detectives on 0800 230 0600, contact @MerPolCC, or the Crimestoppers hotline anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.