Funeral for tragic Adam next week

The funeral details of tragic Adam Ellison - who was stabbed to death in Prescot - have been announced.

A service for the 29-year-old will take place at Prescot Parish Church on Friday, January 26, followed by a committal at St Helens Crematorium.

Adam was walking through Market Place, in the early hours of a Saturday night last November, when he was embroiled in an argument with a group of people on a motorbike.

Police say Adam was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon and he died just over an hour later at Whiston Hospital.

The funeral takes place at 11.30am and the crematorium service is from 1.30pm.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to his murder.