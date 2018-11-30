Fresh appeal after python was dumped at side of St Helens road

The RSPCA is again appealing for information to find the person responsible for dumping a python at the side of a busy road in St Helens.



Fortunately the snake was found by a member of the public who was walking her dog.



The dog started sniffing at a plastic container which was left in some long grass at the side of Gartons Lane earlier this month. When the woman went to investigate she found the snake inside and alerted the RSPCA.



Inspector Alison Fletcher attended the incident and was shocked to find the snake curled up in a corner of the box with no food or water.

She initially thought the reptile was dead as it wasn’t moving but she soon realised it was because the snake was cold and rushed it to an emergency vets for treatment.



Inspector Fletcher said: “The box had been totally emptied of any contents and curled up inside was a python. I actually thought it was dead as it wasn’t moving but then I realised it was just super cold and needed warming up.

The snake was placed in a box and dumped by the side of the road



“The heat mat was still taped to the underneath of the box with the plug hanging loose. The poor snake had been discarded like a piece of rubbish and I just thought some callous person has decided to have a clear out ahead of Christmas and left their poor pet for dead.



“The manner in which the snake was abandoned was totally unacceptable and it was lucky it was found by the dog because if it was left much longer it would have died.



“The snake was dumped on a busy road near a bus stop so I am appealing for anyone who saw who may be responsible to get in touch.

“Sadly it is not unusual for us to be called to collect an abandoned snake. We believe people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are, and once they grow in size they can no longer cope.



“It is so sad that they are just dumped at the side of the road when people who are struggling to cope could simply call us for help and advice.”



Anyone with information about who dumped the snake should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.



The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

For more information about the care of exotic pets please visit www.rspca.org.uk/exotics.