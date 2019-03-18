Fraudster jailed after stealing £75k from St Helens savings scheme

A woman has been put behind bars for three years after stealing more than £75,000 from an employee savings scheme in St Helens.



Debra Hill, of Stockbridge Village, was manager of the fund for employees of Arriva in the town and siphoned off a shocking £76,050 into her own bank account.

Staff at the firm would pay a portion of their wages each year into the pot.

However, a report found huge amounts of money had been going missing for almost a year between December 1 2015 and November 22 2016.

Hill, 56, was charged last November with fraud by abuse of position and has now been sent to jail at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty.

Merseyside Police welcomed the sentence against Hill, of Orange Tree Close.

Detective Constable Matthew Rimmer said: “A large number of employees had placed their trust in Hill to look after their money, enabling them to save throughout the year for the Christmas period.

“Hill ruthlessly exploited that trust by taking large sums and paying them into her own bank account. It’s hard to believe that someone would stoop so low as to steal their colleagues’ hard-earned wages.”

