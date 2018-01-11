Four people released on bail as part of murder probe

A suspect arrested as part of a murder probe in Prescot has been released on bail.



Detectives investigating the murder of James Meadows in Huyton on October 8 last year raided a house in the area and arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The woman, with a 28-year-old man from Roby and a 28-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both from Huyton, have now all released pending further enquiries, police have confirmed.

Detectives previously arrested three people, on suspicion of murder, and they have also been released on bail.