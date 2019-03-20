Four people from Romania charged in relation to burglary offences in St Helens and Rainhill

Merseyside Police have charged three men and one woman, all from Romania, in connection with four burglaries.



The offences are reported to have taken place in the Rainhill, St Helens and Liverpool areas in February and March of this year.

Marius Costescu, 22 and Leonard Neamu, 20, both of no fixed address and Eliza Dumitru, 19 and Florica Oprea, 35, both of Bromley Road, Essex appeared at Wirral Magistrates Court earlier this week where they all pleaded guilty to the offences.

All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on April 14.