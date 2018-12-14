Four men arrested over Manchester nightclub attack on St Helens RL player

Four men have been arrested in connection with a brawl outside a Manchester nightclub which left a young rugby league star seriously hurt.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) made the arrests following a huge investigation into the events outside the Factory nightspot which left England and St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt, 18, with serious head injuries.

Two men, aged 20 and 27, have been detained on suspicion of violent disorder, actual bodily harm (ABH) and grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A further two men, aged 39 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and ABH.

Police were called to reports of an attack at around 3.20am on Sunday December 2.

The men all remain in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been released to recover at home.

GMP continue to ask for information and thanked all those people who have already come forward to help.

DCI Terry Crompton, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “This was a horrific incident that quite clearly could have resulted in devastating consequences and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

“Thankfully, the victim is making good progress and is recovering at home with his family.

“I would like to thank those witnesses who have already been in touch and shared their footage of the incident with us as this has really assisted with our enquiries.

“We have now arrested four men who will be interviewed by my team throughout the day but I want to stress that our investigation does not stop here and would still ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3221 quoting reference number 396 of 02/12/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.