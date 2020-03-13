Four charged with burglary following incident in St Helens

Four people have been charged with burglary following an incident in St Helens on Tuesday (March 10).



At 11.30am, officers were called to St Helens Road to reports of a burglary. Following enquiries, four people were stopped in a Vauxhall Astra on Newton Rood, Billinge and detained.

18-year-old Billy Sharratt from Blue Bell Lane, Huyton was charged with burglary, possession of cannabis and breach of bail

35-year-old Catherine Rogers from Thirlmere Avenue, Ince, Wigan was charged with burglary

A 16-year-old boy from Wigan was charged with burglary, possession of cannabis and breach of bail and a 16-year-old boy from Huyton was charged with burglary.

Rogers was remanded on bail and will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, April 8.

Sharratt pleaded guilty and will appear for sentence at Liverpool Crown Court on the same date..

The 16-year-old boy from Wigan pleaded guilty and has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 19.

The 16-year-old boy from Huyton pleaded guilty and was conditionally bailed to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 1.

Anyone with information on burglary in progress should call 999. You can also pass information via @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. #OpCastle #BeatTheBurglar