Four arrested as drugs and suspected stolen goods seized at St Helens house

Four people have been arrested and police have seized suspected heroin, cocaine and stolen goods in St Helens.



Merseyside Police detained the three men and a woman after the operation at an address in Providence Court on Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from St Helens, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and handling stolen goods after police turned up at the property with a warrant at around 7.40am.

During the search of the house, a blue Ford Focus was seen in nearby Charles Street and officers searched the occupants.

Suspected cocaine and heroin were found and seized.

A 54-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and drug driving following a roadside test.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All four were taken to police stations for questioning and have all been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information on suspected drug dealing in their area can contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC, by calling 101 or reporting suspicious activity anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, a charity which is completely independent of the police..