Four arrested and drugs seized in St Helens
Police have arrested four people and seized drugs following an incident in St Helens yesterday (Monday, September 20)
At around 8.50am, officers attended St Matthews Grove to arrest a wanted man. He went onto the roof and was later detained. A search of the property led to a large quantity of cannabis being seized.
A 26-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage; possession of an offensive weapon; Section 18 wounding; burglary; assault; assault of an emergency worker; and possession with intent to supply cannabis.He remains in custody.
A 21-year-old man from Thatto Heath; a 19-year-old woman from St Helens; and a 16-year-old boy from St Helens were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply cannabis. They have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.