Four arrested and drugs seized in St Helens

Officers attended St Matthews Grove to arrest a wanted man. A search of the property led to a large quantity of cannabis being seized.

At around 8.50am, officers attended St Matthews Grove to arrest a wanted man. He went onto the roof and was later detained. A search of the property led to a large quantity of cannabis being seized.

A 26-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage; possession of an offensive weapon; Section 18 wounding; burglary; assault; assault of an emergency worker; and possession with intent to supply cannabis.He remains in custody.