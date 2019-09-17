Former Liverpool FC player caught driving while disqualified on St Helens Linkway

Former Liverpool FC player Stephen Harkness has been sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates court for driving while disqualified and without insurance.



Harkness, 48, who played for Liverpool from 1989 to 1999, was pulled over while driving an Audi car by a police patrol car on St Helens Linkway on September 16, 2019.

Checks had shown that the car was insured for a female driver only, yet Harkness was the only one in the car.

They suspected he shouldn’t have been driving and further checks showed that he was disqualified. At the scene he admitted he was banned from driving but made no further comment in interview.

Today at Liverpool Magistrates' Court Harkness pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a nine week jail term, suspended for two years.

He has been further disqualified from driving for three years, must do 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and has had his licence endorsed.

Andrew Page from Mersey Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service, who prosecuted the case, said: “Events like this and other recent high profile cases involving current and retired sportsmen underlines the fact that nobody is above the law, and that driving while disqualified is a matter which the Courts take very seriously.

“Mr Harkness was told in no uncertain terms what the consequences would be if he were to offend again during the period of his community order or drive again during the period of his disqualification. He faces a real possibility of jail if he does this again.”