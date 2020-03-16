Fly-tipper from St Helens fined for dumping carpets and underlay

A careless fly-tipper from St Helens has been prosecuted in a case brought by St Helens Council’s environmental protection team.



Environmental enforcement officers attended a report by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service of fly tipped waste on Church Road, Haydock in January consisting of carpets, underlay and a mattress, left on the ground next to an overfilled skip.

After making local enquiries, officers identified the likely culprit as Nicholas Gould, 47, and subsequently interviewed the suspect under caution during which the offence was confirmed.

Since the land was not in Gould’s control, and did not have an environmental permit for controlled waste, Gould’s dumping of the waste constituted fly-tipping – an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

A £400 fixed penalty notice (FPN) was issued to Gould that despite a written warning, remained unpaid, leading to him being summoned to court for the offence.

Gould failed to attend, leading to a warrant without bail being issued. Gould was later picked up and was remanded into custody to await trial.

At Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court, Gould of Southward Road, Haydock pleaded guilty on the basis that he deposited the carpet and underlay but not the mattress.

He said that he did not pay the FPN because he did not leave the mattress.

The judge sentenced on the basis that Gould was not responsible for the mattress and sentenced him to a £200 fine, £195 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Councillor Martin Bond, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “The decisive action taken by the court shows the seriousness of fly-tipping offences.

"This case demonstrates our determination to protect the borough’s streets and open spaces from the blight of fly tipping and prosecute those responsible, calling on the power of the courts to aid our enforcement.